Conway begins collecting hospitality, accommodations taxes, defying Horry County

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Several cities and towns in Horry County are ready to keep all hospitality taxes generated in their borders, including Conway.

Joanne Hughes has owned Sit-N-Sew, a fabric store on Laurel Street for almost three years.

“It’s a dream,” said Hughes. “It’s been fun.”

Hughes says she agrees with the city’s move to keep all hospitality tax money, instead of giving it to Horry County.

“If we’re paying it here in Conway, then it needs to stay in Conway,” she said. “We need to fix our roads in our city. We need to revitalize our downtown area.”

Conway sent a letter to businesses last week, letting them know the new policy for hospitality and accommodation taxes is in effect on July 1. It’s the latest in the legal battle between the county and Myrtle Beach, which is suing over control of that revenue. Despite cities like Conway deciding to start keeping tourist taxes generated in their borders, the county says it plans to continue collecting money in all municipalities except Myrtle Beach.

At Monday’s city council meeting, council member Tom Anderson II said he’d like to meet with county council.

“Maybe they could explain why they think they’re a better steward of our money,” Anderson said. “Maybe that would clear things up.”

Hughes says her business could benefit from Conway keeping its own tourist taxes.

“If they improve the downtown area, it will certainly help all of our businesses,” she said. “It’ll bring more people in and it’ll make it more attractive.”

Conway says its hospitality tax is now two percent and the accommodations tax is three percent, with all of it staying in the city.