Conway businesses excited as Coastal Carolina University kicks off homecoming weekend

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Bars and restaurants in downtown Conway are expecting a boost in businesses this weekend as Coastal Carolina University celebrates its homecoming.

Festivities began Saturday morning with a parade featuring more than a dozen floats, the first time the event has been held in the city. They’ll continue this afternoon at 2 p.m. when CCU and Georgia State kick at Brooks Stadium.

Marsha Taylor, manager at The Trestle, said game days mean an increase in business of roughly 10%. She said that should be even higher this weekend.

“I think it’s going to be great,” Taylor said. “People are going to be out with their families enjoying this beautiful fall weather. They’re going to be ready to get something to eat. It’s going to be exciting. We didn’t have a good year last year, and people are ready to get out and enjoy some football.”

Taylor said business this year is up between 30% and 40% compared with last year. She said the relationship with CCU helps bring in more customers.

“People come through that generally may not come to downtown Conway,” Taylor said.

She said the busy weekend is also about family.

“The kids are out,” Taylor said. “Everybody’s hungry. Moms and dads are coming to see their kids play. It’s just a family event. Everybody wants to be together and support our team. You know, our town, it’s a big family.”

Not too far from The Trestle sits the Crafty Rooster Bar & Grill owned by CCU alum Sean Kobos. He said homecoming is about more than just the increase in business.

“There’s a lot of people coming to town, a lot of past customers that moved away that are coming back in that were students at the time,” Kobos said. “It’s really nice to see. We have a lot of employees that were students coming back into town, so it’s nice to see them again.”

Kobos said having a successful CCU football team also brings in more fans of opposing teams.

“We think about Coastal only, but we get a lot of out-of-town fans that come in,” Kobos said. “They’ll stop here, and they’re more than welcome to come in. We love everyone equally!”