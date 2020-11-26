Conway group provides free Thanksgiving meals despite pandemic

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The pandemic has changed many things this year, but it won’t stop the spirit of giving at The Shepard’s Table this Thanksgiving.

Volunteers with the group said they are preparing up to 200 hot meals, thanks to donations from local churches and community members. What will be different this Thanksgiving is how people will get their food.

Keeping the coronavirus in mind, temperatures will be checked at the door. Also, instead of standing in line at the counter, folks will be seated and served.

Sanitation stations have been set up and tables and chairs were placed at a distance. To-go plates will also be offered. Volunteers arrived early Wednesday morning to prepare for the big day.

Lakeya Davis, the assistant director at The Shepard’s Table said, during the initial coronavirus outbreak they weren’t able to have volunteers.

“We have enough volunteers this year,” she said. “People have started coming back. We’re starting to fill the calendar not as much as we would like to, but it’s starting to pick up a little bit,” Davis explained.

Volunteers, old and new are finding the meaning of giving back. Volunteer Celia Klein told News13, she won’t be dining with family this year because it’s too risky, but pandemic or not, she loves to give back.

“If you see need – you should act. It’s simple,” Klein said. Simple pleasures that keep volunteers like Rebecca Mejia at The Shepard’s Table.

“It’s a great place to be here to let other people know – that is homeless or like I said that is going through some trials and tribulations – that you can come here and have a nice warm meal,” she explained.

Hot meals will be served at The Shepard’s Table from 11am-1pm on Thanksgiving Day. Volunteers hope that serving those meals will bring a little bit of light in such a dark time.