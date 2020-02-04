Conway City Council approves 4-story apartment building in Wild Wing planned development area

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Conway City Council approved a plan to build a four-story apartment building in the Wild Wing planned development area.

The vote passed on a 5-to-1 majority, with Mayor Barbara Blain Bellamy as the single dissenting vote.

The city also announced it is partnering with “Kingstone Redevelopment LLC” to develop another new residential building.

via Conway City Council

“The hope has always been to bring more heads and beds to downtown Conway,” Conway City Manager Adam Emrick told News13. “We’ve had a number of plans going back for as long as I can research, and really when the lot became available we thought long and hard about how the city can best foster development. So, the city purchased it for this purpose.”

Emrick also said ground-breaking for the apartments, which will be located at 4th Avenue and Kingston Street, could be within the next 18 months, but that time frame isn’t guaranteed.

