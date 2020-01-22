Conway City Council is one step closer to regulating Airbnbs

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – In a News13 follow-up, Airbnbs could soon be regulated much like hotels and motels are in Conway.

Conway City Council member William Goldfinch tells News13 council is sending this issue to staff to look at how other communities, like Charleston, are regulating their Airbnbs, to help make a decision in Conway.

“Reaching out and seeking the ways in which other communities are doing this as we move forward I think is going to be the best course of action,” Goldfinch says.

A vote hasn’t been made, but Goldfinch points out that it could be a good idea to mirror the regulations they have now for hotels or bed and breakfasts.

“Bed and breakfast is obviously owner-occupied, and so there’s that accountability that exists that doesn’t exist in an Airbnb, you know, where the owner is likely not there,” he says.

The next step begins with the city’s staff. They will research how other cities are regulating short-term rentals to help in decision-making.

The topic was originally brought up to begin with in the fall when council received several complaints of people smoking marijuana, drinking and using foul language at Airbnbs in Conway.

“We do want to make sure that we protect, you know, our citizens, and folks in neighborhoods that sort of have come to expect that peace and quiet,” says Goldfinch.

Goldfinch also says council has been working with the Conway Police Department and other agencies to address these complaints until a decision is made about regulations.

Count on News13 for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: