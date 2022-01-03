Conway City Council rejects first reading of new neighborhood plan

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway City Council voted unanimously during a public hearing Monday afternoon to deny an ordinance that would have allowed construction of a new residential neighborhood.

During the public input period of the hearing, three people spoke in favor of the ordinance dealing with the annexation and rezoning of 40.07 acres of property at 1237 W. Cox Ferry Road. Seventeen people objected to the measure.

Many of those who spoke against the plan voiced concerns about increased traffic congestion and the destruction of wildlife habitats.

After the public hearing, council members voted unanimously to deny the first reading of the ordinance.

In other action at Monday’s meeting, councilman Alex Hyman was sworn in as the city’s new mayor pro team. He has served on the city council since 2019.