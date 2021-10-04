Conway City Council removes mask requirement for city buildings

CONWAY. S.C. (WBTW) — Conway City Council voted 6-1 Monday afternoon to remove the city’s facemask requirement in city buildings that had been in effect since the middle of August when COVID-19 cases were surging again.
The mandate had required visitors and employees in the building to wear a mask unless they were working at their desk and at least six feet from another person.
“That was a change from when the vaccine became available,” city administrator Adam Emrick told council members. “When the vaccine became available, we removed the mask mandate in all city buildings. We put it back in place because of the peak that we were experiencing at the end of August. That peak is coming down now.”
There was no discussion among council members before the vote.
In other action on Monday, council members:
- Approved Dec. 11 as the date for the city’s Christmas parade
- Approved final reading of an ordiance rezoning approximately 65 acres located along El Bethel Road from city of Conway low density residential to city of Conway instituational
- Approved the first reading of an ordiance to annex and rezone approximately 17.31 acres located at Boundary and Main Street, near Mill Pond Road, from city of Conway highway commercial to medium density residential.
- Approved the first reading of an ordinance to annex aapproximately 3.5 acres at 1003 Creel St. and request to rezone from Horry County generla residential to city of Conway professional zone district. Keith Skinner, the new owner of the property told council members he plans to expand a nearby daycare, which he said needs more space.
- Approved first reading of an ordinance to annex approximately 0.12 acres at 121 Quail Run and request to rezone from Horry County residential to city of Conway low/medium density residence district.
- Voted to hire Arnett Muldrow & Assoicates, based in Greenville, South Carolina, to update the city’s Riverfront and Downtown master plan, which Emrick said was approved in 2016-17 to guide growth and development for the next 20 years. He said the plans needs to be updated because the city is “way aheads of schedule.”
- Voted to hire the firm Design Workshop to develop a master plan for the city’s pathways and trails. The plan will be used to determine where trails are going and what they’re going to look like when they’re finished, Emrick told council members. It will also allow the city to pursue grants and other funding opportunties, he said.