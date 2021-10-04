Conway City Council removes mask requirement for city buildings

CONWAY. S.C. (WBTW) — Conway City Council voted 6-1 Monday afternoon to remove the city’s facemask requirement in city buildings that had been in effect since the middle of August when COVID-19 cases were surging again.

The mandate had required visitors and employees in the building to wear a mask unless they were working at their desk and at least six feet from another person.

“That was a change from when the vaccine became available,” city administrator Adam Emrick told council members. “When the vaccine became available, we removed the mask mandate in all city buildings. We put it back in place because of the peak that we were experiencing at the end of August. That peak is coming down now.”

There was no discussion among council members before the vote.

