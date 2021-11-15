Conway City Council takes step toward prohibiting open carry in city buildings or at city-sponsored events

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway City Council on Monday approved the first reading of an ordinance prohibiting the open carry of a weapon in city buildings and city-sponsored events.

Earlier in November, council members heard a presentation about South Carolina being declared a Second Amendment sanctuary state. The state also has also eliminated the $50 fee for a concealable weapon permit and now allows concealed weapon permit holders to openly carry their weapons with them, or in their car, unless there’s signage stating otherwise.

