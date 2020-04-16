Conway city crews working to repair water line

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Crews with the City of Conway are working to “make an emergency repair to a water line on New Road,” city spokesperson Taylor Newell says.
“About twenty homes in the area between Longwood Lane and Cedar Lane will be impacted with little to no water pressure as the repairs are made,” Newell also said. “The repairs will take a few hours to complete.Residents are asked to check the City of Conway’s social media accounts and website for information on the status of the repair.”
