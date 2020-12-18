Conway community staying positive despite CCU’s canceled championship game

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The Conway community is working to stay positive despite the missed opportunity of hosting the Sun Belt championship game.

Fans were eager to watch Coastal Carolina University take on Louisiana on Saturday.

The game’s cancellation was announced Thursday after Coastal’s program tested positive for COVID-19.

“It’s ruined a lot of plans for a lot of students that haven’t gone home yet or had flights to come back here and plans are just changing,” said Caroline Hopkins, a senior at CCU.

The game sold out quickly and many tickets were re-sold for more money.

“A lot of people upset wondering about their money, but mainly focusing on the game and then how upsetting it is for the boys,” said Hopkins.

Hopkins is a captain on CCU’s dance team and says she’s in better spirits knowing there is still a big game ahead.

“This has given our boys more time to focus on whatever bowl game they are selected for. Keeping our fingers crossed that it’s a New Year’s six bowl and just staying positive,” said Hopkins.

Area businesses were also looking forward to a busy weekend.

The Coop Bar and Grill cut hours and shifts as a large crowd is no longer anticipated.

“You just have to grin and bear it and move forward. You just hope for the best. 2020’s been a tough year on everybody. Especially in the service industry, but we do the best that we can,” said owner Michael Coe.

Coe says it’s been a great football season, however the bar has felt the impact of the pandemic.

“We’re a Coastal staple and we depend on those students to drive our business. Hopefully next year when they get back we can get back to some normalcy,” said Coe.

News13 is working to learn if refunds will be issued. Stay with us for the latest as we learn it.