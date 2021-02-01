Conway council votes to extend mask mandate, state of emergency

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway council voted unanimously Monday to extend the city’s mask mandate and state of emergency.

The mask mandate was extended until March 16 unless canceled sooner. The mask mandate will be brought up again at the mid-March council meeting.

The state of emergency was extended until 9 a.m. on April 6, unless canceled sooner.

“The hope for us as staff is that once the vaccine is available to anyone who wants it, then none of this will be necessary any longer,” said Adam Emrick, Conway city administrator. “Obviously, it’s a very difficult time to get a vaccine right now, even if you’re in one of the categories that is allowed.”

The mask mandate and state of emergencies were both previously extended for 60 days in early December.