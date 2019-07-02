Conway councilman steps down from seat, named rec center director

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The City of Conway has named Ashley Smith as its new director for the Conway Recreation Center.



Smith, who serves as a city councilman, has stepped down from his role to take the position. His first day will be July 15.

“When this position opened, I was approached by several council members who knew that I had worked in the department for over ten years,” Smith said in a press release Monday. “I first served as a maintenance supervisor and was later promoted to programs coordinator.”



Smith has most recently worked at Conway Elementary School and golf coach within Horry County Schools. He says he’s excited to bring his knowledge and passion for the community into rec center operations.



City of Conway spokeswoman Taylor Newell says the city will not hold a special election for Smith’s vacant seat due to the proximity to the next election.

Smith was first elected to Conway City Council in 2016.





