CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A crash in Conway has sent three people to the hospital with injuries and closed Highway 90 in both directions.

Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area of Highway 90 and Highway 501 in Conway.

The three-vehicle crash was dispatched at 3:07 p.m. No further information is available on the three people who were injured.

Law enforcement is on scene and investigating.

This is a developing story. Count on News13 for updates.