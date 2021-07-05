Conway family hospitalized after a crash involving drunk driver

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A family of three, including a 10-month-old baby, is in the hospital after a crash over the 4th of July weekend.

Timothy Tindall, 29, struck a car on Saturday in Conway near Dew Lane, according to Master Trooper Brian Lee. Tindall is charged with three counts of felony DUI. As of Monday, he is out of jail on a $75,000 bond.

“I was afraid. I was scared that I was fixing to walk up on someone that had passed away,” said Glenn McClellan. He said he witnessed a truck swerving in and out of the road before 5 p.m. on Saturday.

“He almost side-swiped a couple [of] cars on 501 as well,” he said. McClellan believes Tindall also ran over a sign near Third Avenue. At one point McClellan lost sight of the driver but later came across a wreck involving the same truck he saw minutes before.

“It sounded like an explosion outside,” Brandon Smith said. The wreck happened in his front yard on Cates Bay Highway. When he heard what sounded like an explosion, he rushed out and called 911.

“The steering column was pushed all the way against the dad. And everybody was asleep — knocked out I’m guessing from the force,” Smith said.

The father of Brett McPherson, Roger Owens, said he’s leaning on faith and justice. “I will be in court every day to push for the max on him,” Owens said.

He said his son, McPherson, is in a coma with several broken bones and had his third surgery Monday. Brett’s fiancé suffered a broken back and hip but is in stable condition.

Their 10-month-old baby girl has a cracked skull.

“You don’t have the right to get on the highway and risk someone else’s loved ones, someone else’s family just because you want to drink,” Owens said.

Friends and family hope to raise $10,000 through a GoFundMe account to help cover the finances of their recovery.

Count on News13 for updates.