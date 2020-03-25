Conway fire crews put out large fire at Joey’s Riverwalk Grille

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Conway fire crews battled a large fire at a popular restaurant on Tuesday night.

Firefighters responded to Joey’s Riverwalk Grille on Laurel Street. The call came in at 9:46 p.m.

There was “heavy fire involvement” when they arrived, according to Taylor Newell, Conway spokesperson. Most of the roof was engulfed in flames.

Conway Fire is on scene of a fire at Joey’s Riverwalk Grille on Laurel Street. There was heavy fire involvement upon arrival. No injuries have been reported. Horry County Fire is assisting. pic.twitter.com/96ZDaragtk — Conway Fire SC (@CityOfConwayFD) March 25, 2020

No injuries have been reported. Horry County Fire is assisting.

Right now, it’s not clear what led to the fire. News13 is on the scene working to learn more.

