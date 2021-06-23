Conway Fire Department gets 15 active shooter kits from Conway Medical Center

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Conway Fire Department has received 15 active-shooter kits containing ballistic vests to help protect first responders.

Conway Medical Center donated the kits to the city after getting a grant through the Pee Dee Healthcare Coalition, which is made up of healthcare facilities; volunteer groups; and state, county and local government organizations in the 12-county region.

PHOTO: CITY OF CONWAY

The kits, which cost a total of $3,700, offer Level III protection that is suitable for first responders and anyone involved in rapid response situations, the city said.

“We appreciate our partnership with Conway Medical Center,” Conway Fire Chief Le Hendrick said. “We continue to conduct joint training sessions to be better prepared for any type of emergency incident on the CMC Campus. The addition of these ballistic vests will provide another layer of protection when responding to active shooter situations at not only CMC, but the entire city of Conway.

“These vests are the kind of protection that people generally do not attribute to firefighting, but it is the new reality. Our primary mission is to save lives, and return home safely, so this helps ensure our first responders are protected when responding to violent incidents.”

The hospital’s president and CEO, Bret Barr, said: “Conway Medical Center values the relationship we have with our first responders. We understand the importance of them being safe and protected while on the job. We are happy to help them in any way possible.”