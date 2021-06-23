Conway Fire Department gets ‘extra level of protection’ in 15 ballistic vests from Conway Medical Center

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Conway Fire Department now has an added layer of protection should its firefighters need to respond to a violent situation.

The fire department Wednesday got 15 bulletproof vests from a donation by Conway Medical Center. The hospital got the active shooter kits through a grant with the Pee Dee Healthcare Coalition.

The vests could be used in incidents that may become violent such as domestic situations or active shootings.

“10, 15 years ago, we didn’t think about that,” Director of Emergency Management and Safety for Conway Medical Center Sam Hodge said. “They’re rushing into all kinds of different situations, some they’re not sure about. But those types of incidents they’re responding to where they know there could be weapons involved, it just gives them that extra level of protection.”

Hodge said most other agencies in the region already had this type of gear, so it was time to help Conway fire fill that need.

The kits cost a total of $3,700.