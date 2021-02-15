Conway gets $6 million for major wastewater infrastructure projects

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — The city of Conway is getting $6 million to improve its wastewater infrastructure.

As Conway prepares for moderate flooding this week even without a major storm, the city announced it’s receiving the largest grant in its history and it’s dedicated to wastewater.

The U.S. Economic Development Administration is giving Conway $6 million for the projects. The grant is also matched by $1.5 million in local funds.

John Rogers, who’s the city’s deputy administrator, says are a huge need.

“If we had an industry that wanted to set up in north Conway, even all the way up the line to Loris and Longs, we probably could not handle its capacity in our wastewater system,” Rogers said. “It’s critical to economic development.”

The plan is to upgrade the Crabtree pump station off Mill Pond Road, which overflowed after Hurricane Florence in 2018.

“We’ll use it to install a new pump station, which is the mechanics that take your water and push it to the wastewater treatment plant,” said Rogers. “We’ll also put in a new main, which will basically double our capacity.”

Rogers also says preventing overflows will also help keep any floodwater clean.

“It won’t really decrease flood levels, but it will prevent environmental issues during a flood that could arise,” Rogers said.

The city says the upgrades are especially important since the Crabtree pump station also takes in water from Aynor and Loris.

“Our system ties into [the] Grand Strand Water and Sewer [Authority], so we’re all kind of dependent on each other in that way,” said Rogers.

The wastewater projects are expected to begin in late spring and they’ll take about 18 months to be completed.