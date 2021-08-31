Conway High moving to distance learning for two weeks

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway High School will move to distance learning for two weeks, Horry County Schools announced on Tuesday.

“Our review of the District’s most current COVID-19 data indicate that Conway High School’s ability to serve students has been negatively impacted by both the number of positive COVID-19 cases, as well of the number of staff and student quarantines,” the announcement reads.

The change will go into effect on Wednesday, and face-to-face instruction will restart on Sept. 15, according to the district. The school will be deep cleaned during the distance learning period.

After-school activities — including sports and club meetings — are canceled for two weeks.

The change comes after about 15% of students district wide are in quarantine due to COVID-19 exposures.

The district has 679 total, current cases, including 628 current student cases, according to the district’s COVID-19 dashboard, which was last updated Monday afternoon. There are 51 current staff cases, and 161 staff currently in quarantine across the district. About 6,800 students are in quarantine.

There are 33 active cases at Conway High School, according to the dashboard’s Monday update, including two staff cases and 31 student cases. There are six in active quarantine. The school has an enrollment of about 1,500 students.

Employees who are not under quarantine will still report to the school, according to the district.

Parents who want to request meals for Wednesday must call the school’s cafeteria at (843) 488-0692 to request meals for Thursday through Friday. The order will include breakfasts and lunches for Thursday and Friday.

This is a developing story. Count on News13 for updates.