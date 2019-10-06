Conway home damaged in fire; Two getting help from volunteers

Grand Strand

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A home is left damaged following a fire that broke out Saturday morning.

In a press release, the American Red Cross announced it is helping a family of two in the wake of the blaze.

The fire happened at a home on Highway 548 in Conway. Horry County Fire Rescue was the agency to respond.

Now, the two impacted are getting help from Red Cross volunteers. They are getting assistance with food, lodging and other essentials.

No word on what sparked the fire yet.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: