Conway HS seniors “adopted” and celebrated

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Students in South Carolina will not return to school for the rest of the school year, taking away many special moments for graduating seniors.

Last week Dawn Snyder, a Conway High School parent, created a Facebook group to help recognize the school’s 2020 graduating class.

Within a few days more than 1,000 members joined the cause.

Parents or guardians of seniors post in the group and include the student’s photos, plans after graduation, interests, and favorite items.

Other members of the group then “adopt” the senior and send them a graduation present.

Caralen Henry adopted a senior who will be attending culinary school. Henry was also a culinary student.

When Henry saw the senior’s post, she knew exactly how to bless the graduate.

Henry says she had plenty of kitchen appliances and tools to spare.

The student’s gift basket included a new Nuwave oven, aprons, fondant cutters, a rolling pin, piping bags for frosting, and culinary cookbooks.

“I think that it’s not only going to brighten her day, but it is going to also help her when she starts school. It’s going to help her not have to worry about some of the things she’s going to have to purchase,” said Henry.

Presents are being received in the form of cash app payments, gift cards, and gift baskets left on doorsteps.

“Me and my mom actually adopted one of the kids and we did a local porch drop off for him. It gives a good feeling too to be able to help out,” said Silinda Pierce, a Conway senior.

On Friday a gift basket was delivered to Conway senior, Victor Sanchez.

“I’m proud to be in this class. Especially with the people at Conway. Love them. Even my band seniors, we’re all hurting. We were hoping to have our last concerts, but it’s just the beginning to something new,” said Sanchez.

Sponsors of Conway seniors say the class deserves to be recognized. Graduating high school is not always easy.

“Adopt a senior. You don’t have to go out and spend your entire paycheck to make them feel special. It’s just the small things that add up. If you give them a ten dollar basket, it’s better than no basket and they would be so appreciative I’m sure,” said Kim Johnson, who has adopted several Conway seniors.

While the graduating students work to pave the way towards their future, Conway will always be home.

“People that you don’t even know can be so sweet to you and it means a lot. My community is great. I’m grateful for everyone,” said Chinyere Quick, a Conway senior.

If you would like to adopt a Conway senior, follow this link to join the group.

News13 would like to acknowledge all of the participating families who helped tell this story with photos of their seniors in the gallery below.

Congratulations, 2020 graduates!