Conway lifts ban on outdoor burning

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A ban on outdoor burning in Conway has been lifted, according to the city’s fire department.

The ban had been in place since Dec. 1 because of an “extreme fire danger” caused by dry conditions. Residents were not permitted to burn piles of debris, bonfires and other items while the ban was in effect.

Horry County Fire Rescue announced on Tuesday that a similar ban in the unincorporated areas of the county had also been lifted. HCFR has rules for outdoor burning are posted on its website.

