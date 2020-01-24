Conway looks for flooding solutions on Crabtree Canal

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The City of Conway hosted a public engagement session where people on a long road to recovery from hurricane damage met with city leaders, conservationists, and engineers to discuss future flood solutions in the Crabtree Canal area.

The city recently received a grant from The Nature Conservancy of South Carolina to explore new ways to improve flooding issues. Thursday night’s meeting brought forward concerns from residents before engineers and leaders start on project plans.

Conway residents are still in the recovery process from hurricane damage that began back in 2015. People showed up to suggest ways to improve infrastructure, prevent future flooding, request more drainage solutions.

“Ever since the neighborhoods north of us that drain into this area have gotten bigger and bigger and these quick uprising developments get built, we get more water,” Candace Johnson, a Conway resident tells News13.

Common concerns involved too much water build-up taking place when natural disasters hit and nowhere for it to go.

Conservationists involved in providing the private grant funds suggest natural flood protection. “Something like a created wetland or something you can drive water into and hold it until it evaporates would be nice,” Joy Brown, Marine Program Manager for The Nature Conservancy of South Carolina, said.



City leaders tell News13 the historic hurricane damage has built a strong community, but it’s time to build a sustainable solution.

“Nobody wants to leave this area. This is where they are from, this is their home, this is their neighborhood, their neighbors, and their friends, so we need to be able to do something to make sure that these folks who are here can stay here and give them a place where more generations can continue to thrive,” the City of Conway administrator, Adam Emrick tells News13.

City leaders estimate the study will be completed over the next few months.

