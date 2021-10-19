Conway man gets 20 years in prison for attempted burglary at 71-year-old woman’s home in 2018

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Conway man on the run for more than a year after being convicted of trying to burglarize a woman’s home has been sentenced to 20 years in prison, according to 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson’s office.

Devin Lavar Outen, 37, was found guilty of attempted first-degree burglary in February 2020 for the incident in which he was shot by the 71-year-old victim outside her home in July 2018.

Outen was released on bond but failed to return to court for his trial and sentencing, so a judge issued a bench warrant for his arrest, the Solicitor’s Office said.

He was returned to Horry County this week to be sentenced and is currently in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center facing additional charges that include failure to appear, escape and tampering with the operation of an electronic monitoring device. The Solicitor’s Office did not say where Outen was captured.

According to the Solicitor’s Office, the victim called 911 about 3:45 a.m. on July 6, 2018, to report that a man had used a tire iron to force open her back door. She grabbed a gun before fleeing her home.

The victim testified that her dog ran around the rear of the home and a man then ran from the rear of the home at her with his arms stretched out toward her. The victim said she shot twice at the man and thought one of the shots hit him.

The victim said the man then ran away, got into a vehicle and tried to drive away. After going into a ditch, he got out and ran into the woods.

Horry County police found Outen and arrested him a short distance away along Highway 544 near the Dollar General store. He had suffered a gunshot wound to his stomach area and was treated at a hospital before being charged.