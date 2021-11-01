Conway may ban open carry of guns in city-owned buildings, events

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – Openly carried firearms may be banned in City of Conway-owned buildings and its events, depending on an upcoming vote by the Conway City Council.

The council heard a special presentation on Monday regarding the state’s updates to open carry laws, which declared South Carolina a Second Amendment sanctuary state, eliminated the $50 fee for a concealable weapon permit and for concealed weapon permit holders to openly carry their weapons with them, or in their car, unless there’s signage stating otherwise.

The law went into effect in August.

The Florence City Council voted on Monday afternoon to ban openly carrying guns at city-sponsored events and in city-owned buildings. Columbia has also outlawed open carry during protests, festivals and other events that require a city permit.

A representative with the Florence Police Department suggested that the council should approve a subsection of city code that would make it illegal to enter a city-run event or city-owned property while openly carrying a gun. Those events could include Christmas parades and downtown festivals.

The ordinance was not up for a vote on Monday, but may be included on future agendas for approval.