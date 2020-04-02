Conway Medical Center announces first death of patient who tested positive for COVID-19

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway Medical Center (CMC) announced Thursday their first death of a patient who tested positive for COVID-19.

The patient was in isolation in the hospital when they died, according to hospital officials.

“On behalf of the CMC staff, I would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the family and loved ones of this patient,” said Bret Barr, President and CEO of CMC. “This virus is leading to heartbreaking stories of loss around the world. Our hospital staff is committed to continuing to serve and care for our patients and community through this difficult and unprecedented time.”

No further information about the patient was released due to patient privacy.

CMC said they have tested 287 patients, 15 of which have been positive, and 85 are still awaiting results. Seven of those patients are hospitalized in isolation.

CMC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Paul Richardson urges everyone to work together to fight this pandemic.

“People need to practice good social distancing in order to decrease the risk of spreading COVID-19 from person to person,” Richardson said. “Hand washing and social distancing are probably the two most important weapons that we have to fight this virus.”