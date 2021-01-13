Conway Medical Center lists top baby names of 2020

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) — Biblical names topped last year’s list of Conway Medical Center’s most-popular baby names.

Of the 1,430 babies born at the BirthPlace at Conway Medical Center, about half were the only baby given their name that year at the hospital, according to a post from the hospital.

The most popular name for boys was Noah, followed by Liam in second and Daniel in third. Fourth place was a tie between Dylan and Elijah.

For girls, Isabella was the most popular name, followed by a second place tie between Ava and Harper. Chloe and Scarlett tied for third place.

There were multiple different spellings for Jackson, including Jaxon, Jaxson and Jaxton. The name Alana had four different variations.

While current events usually leave an impact on a name’s popularity, like how Khaleesi rose through the ranks when Game of Thrones aired, it doesn’t appear as if parents particularly wanted to remember the largest story of 2020.

“Surprisingly enough, or not, there were no babies named Corona or Rona,” the post reads. “We don’t anticipate that being a trend anytime soon.”

The top baby names of 2019 nationwide, according to the Social Security Administration, were:

Male names

Liam Noah Oliver William Elijah James Benjamin Lucas Mason Ethan

Female names

Oliva Emma Ava Sophia Isabella Charlotte Amelia Mia Harper Evelyn

The top names in 2019 in South Carolina, according to the Social Security administration, were:

Male names

William Noah Liam James Elijah John Jackson Mason Carter Michael

Female names

Olivia Ava Charlotte Amelia Emma Isabella Harper Elizabeth Sophia Abigail

The Social Security Administration has not released the top baby names of 2020.