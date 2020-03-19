Conway Medical Center offers phone line for screening

Conway Medical Center (CMC) is offering a phone line where patients can speak with a medical professional for a screening for COVID-19.

Call (843) 428-8767 Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. to speak with a Registered Nurse. After regular business hours and on weekends, you can use MUSC Health’s Virtual Care MUSC.care to speak to an online virtual care provider.

After that telephone screening, if the healthcare professional assesses the need for testing under DHEC guidelines, we will schedule an appointment for you and provide instructions on where to go to be tested.

Patients with these symptoms are asked to not show up to ask for testing at a provider office or Emergency Department, unless it is a true medical emergency, as CMC is working to maintain the health and safety of our patients and staff to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

CMC’s administrative team and medical professionals meet daily to assess this ever-evolving situation. They are in regular communication with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, and Duke Infection Control Outreach Network, as well as other federal, state, and local agencies.