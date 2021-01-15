Conway Medical Center opens online option for vaccine appointment requests

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) — Conway Medical Center patients can now make COVID-19 vaccine appointment requests online, the health care system announced Friday.

Those ages 70 and older can go to https://conwaymedicalcenter.com to request an appointment. Those who submit a request will be placed on a list to be contacted to make an appointment.

The appointments will be made as the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control sends vaccine doses to the medical center.

Vaccinations are by appointment only.

The center received thousands of appointment requests earlier this week, it said. Those who have already made a request are already on the list.

“In this case, the demand has far outweighed the supplies,” the announcement reads.