CONWAY, SC (WBTW) — Conway Medical Center has reached its capacity for COVID-19 vaccine appointments, the organization announced Wednesday.

“We apologize for the inconvenience but based on anticipated allocation of vaccines from DHEC we have reached our capacity,” it announced Wednesday. “We will open more appointments as soon as we know of our updated allocation of vaccines from DHEC. Please check back regularly.”

Vaccines are available by appointment only.

