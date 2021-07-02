Conway Medical Center receives grant to support mobile outreach programs

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A $45,000 grant from The Leon Levine Foundation was recently awarded to the Conway Medical Center (CMC) to help support its mobile outreach programs.

“This helps to provide care in the community and basically enhances what we already do in the community which is wonderful because we’re able to expand some of our services,” said Stacey Mott, Community Health Educator at CMC.

The mobile outreach program consists of a Healthreach van, a mobile mammography center, and the smart snacks program. And with the grant, it makes their mission that much more possible.

“It allows us to be able to go out in the community and offer more things and to be able to help the hospital’s mission and provide more care,” Mott said.

CMC stresses the importance of accessible care and with the additional funding, it opens the door to even more opportunities in the future.

“Easy access,” Mott said. “I think that’s the key. You have to have preventive medicine and we’re a help to that, and money coming from The Leon Levine Foundation helps us with that.”

The Healthreach van makes multiple stops every month, and with help from the $45,000 grant, Mott hopes this will provide even more potentially lifesaving screening opportunities to the community.