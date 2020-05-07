Conway Medical Center to allow one visitor per patient staying overnight

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway Medical Center (CMC) will begin allowing one visitor per patient staying overnight Friday.

Patients who are COVID-19 positive or suspected positive will not be allowed to have any visitors, CMC said.

Only patients staying in the main hospital overnight will be permitted to have a visitor. The policy will not change for any outpatient clinics or provider offices, including any patient at the main hospital for an outpatient service such as lab work, imaging, or same-day surgery, CMC said.

Visiting hours will be 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and visitors can only enter at Patient Access and they will be screened.

CMC encourages visitors to bring their own mask with them, as their policy states that everyone inside CMC facilities must wear a mask, including visitors.