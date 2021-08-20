Conway Medical Center to offer free drive-thru COVID-19 testing

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway Medical Center (CMC) will offer free drive-thru COVID-19 testing beginning Monday due to an increase in cases across the state.

Appointments for the testing site are required, but no doctor’s order is required. Appointments can be made through the CMC Care app. Patients can make an appointment as a guest or log in to their existing Patient Portal account.

Appointments can also be requested by calling 843-347-8000 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Testing will be available every day from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the front entrance of the Administrative Services Building left of the main hospital on Singleton Ridge Road.

On Friday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) reported more than 4,000 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The state last exceeded 4,000 new, confirmed daily cases during its previous peak in January.