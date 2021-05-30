Conway Medical Center to resume normal visitation hours starting Tuesday morning

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – Conway Medical Center plans to lift some of its pandemic-related visitation restrictions starting on Tuesday, the hospital said in a social-media post.

The change means visitation hours for non-COVID overnight hospitalized patients will be from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. In addition, CMS will reopen all entrances to the hospital.

CMS said it will continue to follow mask guidelines based on guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention “for the protection of our patients, staff, and visitors.”

