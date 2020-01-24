Conway Middle School student taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle at bus stop

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A Conway Middle School student was struck by a vehicle at a bus stop Friday morning, according to Lisa Bourcier, with Horry County Schools.

The incident happened just before 7 a.m. on Highway 19 and the student was taken to a hospital.

Cpl. Sonny Collins, with the SC Highway Patrol, told News13 a mini-van disregarded the school bus’ stop sign and the driver has been charged.

The SCHP is investigating.

Count on News13 for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: