Conway nursing home receives vaccine, staff sees ‘light at the end of the tunnel’

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) — Residents and staff at Conway Manor Nursing home received their COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday after dealing with a high number of cases throughout the pandemic.

“I believe we see the light at the end of the tunnel,” said Jim Wooddell, the facility administrator at Conway Manor. “We have the vaccinations. Glad that healthcare facilities are put in the first priority as far as that’s concerned.”

Conway Manor has had one of the highest recorded number of COVID-19 cases in Horry County, out of the long-term care facilities, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Conway Manor has had 57 resident cases , 32 staff cases and 7 deaths. Loris Rehab and Nursing Center has had 60 resident cases, 28 staff cases and 14 deaths.

To track the number of cases in nursing home facilities across the state, go to DHEC’s website here.

“We do have heroes as well as other facilities, healthcare places have heroes that are taking care of people,” Wooddell said.

A sign outside Conway Manor reads, “Heroes work here.” Wooddell said that’s what his staff are.

“Employees have done a great job,” Wooddell said. “They’ve stepped up. They’re committed to making our residents safe, providing the necessary care.”

Staff said working during the pandemic has been different and at times, difficult.

“The past few months has been very trying,” said Christen Doctor, a restorative aid and CNA at Conway Manor. “Some days has been an emotional rollercoaster because these residents are like family to us because we interact with them everyday.”

Doctor said she feels good to have gotten the vaccine so that she can protect those around her, including her elderly mother.

“She’s 82 years old, and she’s not able to take the vaccine because she’s allergic to certain things in the vaccine, so for me to be able to take the vaccine and know that I’m protecting her, really makes me feel great,” Doctor said.

Jacqueline Palmer, a restorative aid and a CNA said she feels good about getting the vaccine.

“I was having doubts about it but I started thinking about other people,” she said.

Throughout the pandemic, visitation of friends and family has been modified to only allowing interaction between a glass door or some type of barrier.

“It’s really been stressful to a certain limit due to families, because they have not been able to visit their loved ones on a normal basis and dealing with them and trying to help through this has been stressful,” said Vickie Elliot, the receptionist at Conway Manor.

Staff hopes that with the vaccinations being made available, hopefully they’ll be able to return to normal soon.

“The unfortunate thing is, that you don’t have, is to be able to reach out and hug somebody, touch somebody, so we’re hoping to get our visitation to a point where we can make that happen soon too,” Wooddell said.