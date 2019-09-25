Conway park receives new playground equipment after Hurricane Florence damage

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A Conway park has received new playground equipment after previous equipment was damaged during Hurricane Florence.

The new equipment was delivered to Sherwood Forest Park on Tuesday, according to Conway Parks, Recreation and Tourism.

The construction and installation of the new equipment is expected to be complete by October 5.

Courtesy: Conway Parks, Recreation and Tourism

Courtesy: Conway Parks, Recreation and Tourism

Courtesy: Conway Parks, Recreation and Tourism

