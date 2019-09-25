CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A Conway park has received new playground equipment after previous equipment was damaged during Hurricane Florence.
The new equipment was delivered to Sherwood Forest Park on Tuesday, according to Conway Parks, Recreation and Tourism.
The construction and installation of the new equipment is expected to be complete by October 5.
LATEST STORIES:
- ‘She’s worried about a dead battery instead of her child’: NC man furious after finding baby left unattended in vehicle
- Robert Hunter, Grateful Dead’s poetic lyricist, dead at 78
- Color the Weather: Ella
- September is National Preparedness Month
- Conway park receives new playground equipment after Hurricane Florence damage