Conway pharmacy settles after being accused of violating Controlled Substances Act

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A Conway pharmacy has settled after being accused of violating the Controlled Substances Act.

Nye’s Pharmacy has agreed to pay $185,000 “to resolve allegations that it failed to abide by recordkeeping requirements of the Controlled Substances Act and filled prescriptions without confirming that they served a legitimate medical purpose,” a release from the U.S. Attorney for the District of South Carolina said. The pharmacy will also have to comply with heightened reporting requirements for two years.

“Pharmacies have a duty to ensure that they track and dispense controlled substances in compliance with the law,” said U.S. Attorney Sherri A. Lydon. “Doctors and pharmacists are uniquely positioned to assist in preventing the abuse and diversion of controlled substances. Adhering to the basic rules of recordkeeping and prescription review is essential to helping fight the opioid epidemic.”

“The claims resolved by this settlement are allegations only,” the release said. “Nye’s does not admit wrongdoing or liability.”

