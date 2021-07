CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway police have asked for the public’s help finding a missing teenager.

D’asia Shanette Baker, 13, was seen Thursday at her home in Conway. She is 5-foot-2 and weighs 127 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair. According to police, she was last seen wearing a green hoodie and yellow shorts.

Anyone with any information about where she might be is asked to call the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790. Count on News13 for updates.