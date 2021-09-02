17-year-old found dead outside Conway church; 19-year-old arrested

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 17-year-old girl was found dead outside of a church in Conway early Wednesday morning.

Angelina Pacheco, of Conway, was found dead outside of Coastal Community Church on Highway 378 in Conway, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. She died at about 11:30 p.m. the night before and was placed there.

Her cause of death will be announced once an autopsy is completed, Willard said.

Conway police arrested and charged Chandler Richardson, 19, on Wednesday evening in connection with the investigation. He’s been charged with involuntary manslaughter. News13 first reported his arrest Thursday.

Heavily-redacted arrest warrants obtained by News13 allege Richardson “acting with reckless disregard for the safety of others did cause the death of” the victim.

According to police reports, Richardson was driving a vehicle when an incident happened and he allegedly failed to render aid to the victim who died as a result.

Richardson was released from J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $30,000 bond. Count on News13 as we work to learn more details.