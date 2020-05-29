Conway police chief, Georgetown Co. sheriff release statement following George Floyd death

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Officers’ Association issued a statement Thursday condemning the actions of the officers that participated in the arrest that led to George Floyd’s death.
“When something is right, defend it with all you have,” the statement said. “When something is wrong, condemn it equally. Cases like George Floyd must not only be condemned by the community but also by law enforcement leadership. While a full investigation will occur, there is no law enforcement training that teaches officers to kneel on a controlled suspects neck for minutes on end.”
The statement continued by saying officers should be held to the highest standard.
“Law enforcement is a noble profession tarnished by a small percentage of officers who are not dedicated to upholding the oath they took to serve and protect their communities,” the statement said. “We are better when police and the community they serve work together.”
Following the statement’s release, Conway Police Chief Dale Long released his own statement where he addressed the community about the efforts his department is making to better train and educate officers.
Watch Chief Long’s full statement below.
Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver released the following statement:
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Fired police officer Derek Chauvin taken into custody in George Floyd’s death
- Australian zookeeper in critical condition after being mauled by lions
- Man wanted for criminal sexual conduct with minor shoots himself after Darlington Co. deputies attempt arrest
- Florence correctional officer arrested after police say he smuggled drugs into prison
- TJ Maxx, Marshalls, Home Goods to reopen most stores by end of June