Conway Police Department offers new programs to help senior residents

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Conway Police Department launched two senior programs in an effort to lower critical or deceased calls from vulnerable senior citizens.

Officers tell News13 the elderly population is growing in Conway and with the pandemic keeping families apart, they hope the new programs will help reach seniors in need before it’s too late.

“We’re kind of like a bridge to kind of step in,” said Tyres Nesmith, the senior master officer and coordinator of the programs.

Stepping in to check in with seniors is something Nesmith didn’t hesitate to get behind. The idea was first brought to Conway City Council months ago and the Conway Police Department was later notified.

Officers worked on creating programs that were best fit for the community.

“We respond to a lot of our senior residences and a lot of the time we find that they are alone,” Nesmith said. “And that they don’t have anyone to check on them to make sure that they’re okay.”

That’s why she coordinated the two programs.

“To me it resonated because now other than just showing up for a call for service, we can kind of extend a little bit past that and just check on them and make sure they’re okay,” Nesmith said.

The two programs are for those ages 60 and older, who live alone within the city limits, who are unable to leave their home, and also without friends or family able to check in.

The Senior Watch program will allow participants to receive a weekly visit from an officer. There’s also a Senior Call program, where an officer will call seniors once a week. If there’s no answer, an officer will be sent to the home, as an extra step towards serving the community.

Seniors who qualify can apply for either one or both programs online, in-person at the Conway Police Department, or by calling 843-248-1790.