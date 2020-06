CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway police are investigating a shots fired call on Hwy 378 near Acie Ave., according to police.

The call came in just before 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Investigators found shell casings in the road. Two nearby cars were also damaged, police said.

No injuries were reported and at this time there are no suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Conway Police at 843-248-1790.

Count on News13 for updates.