CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway police responded to an off-campus party Saturday with “nearly 100 people” in a home, according to a police report.
Police were called to Aspen Heights on Hwy 501 around 11:45 p.m. for a loud party. The party was cleared and two people inside were given citations for violating the city’s noise ordinance, police said.
Horry County has seen an uptick in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- SCHSL high school football state media rankings – week 5
- Conway police respond to off-campus party with ‘nearly 100 people’
- Venomous, hairy caterpillar reported in SC and GA
- Fire investigation into Joey’s Riverwalk Grille in Conway is closed, SLED says
- Man charged in deadly hit-and-run involving motorcycle in North Myrtle Beach