Conway police respond to off-campus party with ‘nearly 100 people’

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway police responded to an off-campus party Saturday with “nearly 100 people” in a home, according to a police report.

Police were called to Aspen Heights on Hwy 501 around 11:45 p.m. for a loud party. The party was cleared and two people inside were given citations for violating the city’s noise ordinance, police said.

Horry County has seen an uptick in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.

