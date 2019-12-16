Conway police search for man seen by officers at Sav-Way store

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Conway police are searching for a man seen by officers at a Sav-Way store.

James Allen Sheriff, of Conway, was seen by his spouse at the Trestle Bakery, located at 308 Main Street, on December 13, according to Taylor Newell, with the City of Conway. Sheriff is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and about 260 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

“He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue shirt, with a green hooded sweatshirt and operating a red Tao-Tao moped,” Newell said.

James Allen Sheriff (photo provided by City of Conway)

Conway police officers saw Sheriff around 9:30 p.m. on December 14 at the Sav-Way located at 604 Church Street and “have information that he might have sold the moped.”

Anyone with information about Sheriff’s location is asked to call the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.

