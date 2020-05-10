Conway man reported missing twice found safe again

TUESDAY 4:50 A.M. UPDATE: The City of Conway reports Shade, Jr. has been found and is safe.

MONDAY 9:43 P.M. UPDATE — The City of Conway reports that Richard Paul Shade, Jr., who was reported missing Saturday and found safe Sunday has been reported missing again.

Shade Jr. was last seen Monday at 5:30 p.m. on Alcazar Court in Conway in a Silver 2008 Ford Explorer.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.

SUNDAY 6:46 A.M. UPDATE — The City of Conway reports Shade, Jr. has been located and is safe.

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The Conway Police Department is looking for Richard Paul Shade, Jr., last seen around 6:30 p.m. on May 9, 2020 on Alcazar Ct. in Conway.

Shade Jr. is 72 years old, 229 lbs. and 6 feet tall. He has gray hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing gray sweats and a black plaid flannel shirt, driving a White Ford F-150.

The tag number of his vehicle is PH13010. If you have any information on Shade Jr., call the Conway Police Department at (843) 248-1790.