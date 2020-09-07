CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway police are searching for a missing man last seen Sunday night.
According to police, Ricky Lowery, 39, was last seen in the area of Rosehaven Drive and Hwy 701 S in Conway around 10:30 p.m. Sunday. He was seen driving a gray Suzuki motorcycle.
Lowery is 6 feet tall and 180 pounds, according to police.
Anyone with information is asked to call 843-248-1790.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- SLED investigating after church destroyed by fire in South Carolina
- Rain and humidity return to the area
- Schools begin classes Tuesday from Myrtle Beach to Florence with varying plans
- Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Rene forms in the Atlantic
- Conway police search for missing man last seen Sunday