CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway police are searching for a person of interest after a vehicle was stolen from a church, according to the police department.

A vehicle was stolen Saturday from Church of God on Cultra Road, according to police. The person in the photo is wanted for questioning related to the incident.

Courtesy: Conway Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to call the Conway Police Department at 843-488-7651.