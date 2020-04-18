Conway police searching for missing couple

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway police are asking the public for help locating a missing couple.

Police said they were notified Friday of a missing couple, last seen April 10 on Blue Bell Lane in Conway.

Calvin Brent and Lindsey Wolf were last seen leaving the area in a 2006 black Lincoln Navigator with South Carolina license plate NCW896.

Anyone with information is asked to call Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.

