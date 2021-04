CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway police are asking for the public’s help to find a 13-year-old boy.

JA Vierre Ballard was last seen leaving a home at about 2:40 a.m., according to police.

He was wearing a white hoodie, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Conway Police Department at (843) 248-1790 or Horry County Dispatch at (843) 248-1520.